Boosting Industry: A New Dawn for Plug and Play Parks

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a Rs 2,500 crore budget allocation for creating plug and play industrial parks. This scheme, part of the 2025-26 Budget, aims to enhance investment-ready infrastructure. Budgetary support for DPIIT was increased significantly to facilitate manufacturing and startup ecosystems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 16:20 IST
Finance Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative in the Budget 2025-26 with a substantial allocation aimed at developing plug and play industrial parks.

This Rs 2,500 crore scheme is designed to establish investment-ready parks complete with essential infrastructure, fostering a conducive environment for industry growth.

In a significant move, the budget for the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has seen a 64% increase, rising to Rs 13,145.06 crore to bolster foreign direct investment, startups, and manufacturing initiatives across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

