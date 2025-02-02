Boosting Industry: A New Dawn for Plug and Play Parks
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a Rs 2,500 crore budget allocation for creating plug and play industrial parks. This scheme, part of the 2025-26 Budget, aims to enhance investment-ready infrastructure. Budgetary support for DPIIT was increased significantly to facilitate manufacturing and startup ecosystems.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative in the Budget 2025-26 with a substantial allocation aimed at developing plug and play industrial parks.
This Rs 2,500 crore scheme is designed to establish investment-ready parks complete with essential infrastructure, fostering a conducive environment for industry growth.
In a significant move, the budget for the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has seen a 64% increase, rising to Rs 13,145.06 crore to bolster foreign direct investment, startups, and manufacturing initiatives across India.
