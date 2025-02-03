Drone Attack Sparks Fire and Flight Suspensions in Russia

A recent overnight drone attack by Ukraine targeted fuel and energy facilities in Russia, igniting a fire in the Astrakhan region and resulting in the suspension of flights at multiple airports, according to Russian officials and media outlets.

Igor Babushkin, the governor of the Astrakhan region, confirmed the incident via Telegram, citing Ukrainian armed forces attempted attacks on regional infrastructure, including key fuel and energy sites. Although a fire was sparked by the falling drone, no casualties were reported.

The Russian aviation authority, Rosaviatsia, has suspended flights from Astrakhan and other airports as a precaution. Ukrainian attacks within Russia aim to disrupt crucial energy, transport, and military infrastructure supporting Moscow's ongoing military efforts. Ukraine's actions are seen as retaliation for Russia's protracted invasion since February 2022.

