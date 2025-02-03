India-Southeast Asia Cooperation Takes Center Stage at 5th HHRS International Conference

The National Security Awareness Forum, Hansraj College, University of Delhi, and the Nelson Mandela Centre for Peace and Conflict Resolution at Jamia Millia Islamia hosted the 5th HHRS International Conference 2025 in New Delhi, discussing the pivotal cooperation between India and Southeast Asian nations.

Union Minister of State Tokhan Sahu, the conference's Chief Guest, underscored India's emerging role as a world leader and highlighted the significance of gatherings that promote India's philosophical values, including 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.' His remarks resonated with India's longstanding tradition of fostering global unity and harmony.

RSS Executive Member Shri Indresh Kumar praised India's non-violence ethos, asserting its position as a global leader. The conference included speeches from distinguished speakers including Prof. Mazhar Asif and Lieutenant General R.N. Singh, who stressed India's cultural identity and moral integrity. Sessions addressed economic relations and security cooperation, underscoring India's leadership in combating terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)