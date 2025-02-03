Left Menu

India-Southeast Asia Cooperation Takes Center Stage at 5th HHRS International Conference

The 5th HHRS International Conference 2025 focused on fostering cultural, economic, and strategic ties between India and Southeast Asian nations. Highlighting India's moral leadership and global unity, the event emphasized collaboration against terrorism, underlining India's role as a world leader in global affairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 14:59 IST
India-Southeast Asia Cooperation Takes Center Stage at 5th HHRS International Conference
The time has come for India to take the lead in global affairs: Indresh Kumar. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Security Awareness Forum, Hansraj College, University of Delhi, and the Nelson Mandela Centre for Peace and Conflict Resolution at Jamia Millia Islamia hosted the 5th HHRS International Conference 2025 in New Delhi, discussing the pivotal cooperation between India and Southeast Asian nations.

Union Minister of State Tokhan Sahu, the conference's Chief Guest, underscored India's emerging role as a world leader and highlighted the significance of gatherings that promote India's philosophical values, including 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.' His remarks resonated with India's longstanding tradition of fostering global unity and harmony.

RSS Executive Member Shri Indresh Kumar praised India's non-violence ethos, asserting its position as a global leader. The conference included speeches from distinguished speakers including Prof. Mazhar Asif and Lieutenant General R.N. Singh, who stressed India's cultural identity and moral integrity. Sessions addressed economic relations and security cooperation, underscoring India's leadership in combating terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harmonizing Urban and Rural Definitions for Better International Comparisons

When Cheap Money Isn’t Enough: How Financial Frictions Shape Investment

How Temperature Volatility Disrupts Investments, Labor, and Financial Stability

Understanding the Investment Channel of Monetary Policy in Uncertain Times

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025