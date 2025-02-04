Karnataka Empowers SMEs Ahead of Global Investors Meet 2025
The Karnataka government is preparing for Invest Karnataka 2025 by empowering over 2,000 SMEs across 10 districts with training in digital technologies and supply chain readiness. GIM 2025 aims to boost industrial resilience and vendor development, offering SMEs opportunities to showcase their products on a global platform.
The Karnataka government is laying groundwork for the upcoming Invest Karnataka 2025 – Global Investors Meet (GIM 2025) by empowering over 2,000 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) from 10 districts. This initiative is part of a wider effort to enable SMEs through targeted training and capacity-building projects.
Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director at the Department of Industries and Commerce, said the meet, slated from February 12 to 14, will focus beyond mere investment attraction. The aim is to enable SMEs and build a robust vendor ecosystem, he emphasized.
The SMEs have already been equipped with skills in emerging digital technologies and supply chain readiness through the SME Connect initiative. This focuses on technology upskilling, financial enablement, and business matchmaking to ensure industrial growth beyond Bengaluru.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ILO Strengthens Awareness on Human Rights and Responsible Business Conduct in Türkiye’s Agricultural Supply Chain
Building Bridges: China's Commitment to Global Supply Chain Stability
Ukraine's Tactical Drone Strikes: Impact on Russian Supply Chain
Russia's Secret Supply Chains Amid Sanctions
We agreed to work jointly on defence manufacturing and supply chain: PM Narendra Modi after talks with Indonesian President Subianto.