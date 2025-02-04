Left Menu

Karnataka Empowers SMEs Ahead of Global Investors Meet 2025

The Karnataka government is preparing for Invest Karnataka 2025 by empowering over 2,000 SMEs across 10 districts with training in digital technologies and supply chain readiness. GIM 2025 aims to boost industrial resilience and vendor development, offering SMEs opportunities to showcase their products on a global platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-02-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 17:34 IST
Karnataka Empowers SMEs Ahead of Global Investors Meet 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Karnataka government is laying groundwork for the upcoming Invest Karnataka 2025 – Global Investors Meet (GIM 2025) by empowering over 2,000 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) from 10 districts. This initiative is part of a wider effort to enable SMEs through targeted training and capacity-building projects.

Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director at the Department of Industries and Commerce, said the meet, slated from February 12 to 14, will focus beyond mere investment attraction. The aim is to enable SMEs and build a robust vendor ecosystem, he emphasized.

The SMEs have already been equipped with skills in emerging digital technologies and supply chain readiness through the SME Connect initiative. This focuses on technology upskilling, financial enablement, and business matchmaking to ensure industrial growth beyond Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025