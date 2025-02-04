Left Menu

India Set to Launch First Foundational AI Model in 10 Months

India plans to introduce its first foundational artificial intelligence model within 10 months, according to IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The initiative will see the development of an open-source AI model, hosted on Indian servers, as part of a broader mission with significant investment in AI technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 20:05 IST
India Set to Launch First Foundational AI Model in 10 Months
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (ANI File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an ambitious move, India is gearing up to unveil its first foundational artificial intelligence model within a ten-month timeframe, announced Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Minister for Electronics and Information Technology. Speaking at the India Today-Business Today Budget Roundtable, Vaishnaw emphasized that the model would mirror Chinese innovation and be hosted on Indian servers.

With a government-approved AI mission boasting a budget of around Rs 10,000 crore from the previous year, India seeks to democratize technology and computing power. Vaishnaw highlighted the strides made, noting that out of an earmarked 18,000 high-end GPUs, 10,000 are already operational.

The government is establishing a framework to make compute power accessible to all, which is crucial for model development. This initiative follows the success of AI application in Indian Railways, which improved ticket confirmation efficiency by 27 percent. With India ranked among the top four in global innovation, the minister is confident in the nation's leadership prospects in AI technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025