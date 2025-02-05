Left Menu

States Collaborate for Economic Growth: Soren at BGBS

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren emphasized collaboration among states for attracting investments and strengthening India's economy. Attending the Bengal Global Business Summit invited by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Soren highlighted rich resources in Jharkhand and shared hope for both states as key investment destinations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-02-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 15:28 IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren underscored the importance of collaboration among states to bolster India's economy. His remarks came during the eighth edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata.

Invited by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Soren pointed out the immense potential that Jharkhand, with its wealth of minerals and natural resources, holds in attracting investments. He expressed optimism that both states would soon emerge as prominent investment destinations.

Banerjee and Soren maintain a cordial relationship, as both leaders are members of the opposition INDIA bloc at the national level, which further solidifies their alliance in pursuing shared economic goals.

