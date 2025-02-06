Left Menu

Linklogis International Strengthens Leadership to Boost Export Financing in India

Singapore's Linklogis International appoints new leaders to enhance trade financing solutions for India, USA, and UK corridors. With Priyesh Ranjan heading India operations, the firm aims to support India's export market growth by addressing liquidity challenges and leveraging a state-of-the-art technology platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 13:12 IST
Linklogis Appoints New Leadership to Strengthen Trade Links between India, USA and UK. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Singapore-based Linklogis International has announced a series of key leadership appointments to boost its export financing capabilities in trade corridors connecting India, the USA, and the UK. On February 6, Priyesh Ranjan was appointed to head Linklogis' India operations. Ranjan, known for his extensive experience in trade financing and the fintech sector, previously held leadership roles at Stenn Technologies and Paytm.

Joining Ranjan is a team of seasoned professionals, including Sumit Bhateja as Director of Global Marketing, along with Sachin Chaturvedi, Abhishek Thorat, and Kshitij Patni. The leadership team aims to leverage their global experience to develop a robust techno-business export financing ecosystem that addresses liquidity challenges and enhances global competitiveness for companies.

Linklogis sees potential in India's rapidly growing export market and aims to capture a substantial market share by offering advanced technological solutions. Charles Song, Founder & Chairman of Linklogis International, noted these new appointments will strengthen their growth ambitions and optimize the supply chain and export finance business globally. The company aims to play a significant role in advancing India's export economy over the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

