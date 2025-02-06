Left Menu

Sberbank's Legal Battle: Sovereign Immunity Challenged

Sberbank, a Russian state-owned lender, opposes a U.S. court's rejection of its sovereign immunity claim in a lawsuit related to the 2014 MH17 disaster. The court ruled the family of victim Quinn Schansman can sue the bank, alleging its involvement in funding responsible groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 16:31 IST
Sberbank's Legal Battle: Sovereign Immunity Challenged
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a legal clash with international ramifications, Russia's state-owned Sberbank is contesting a U.S. court decision that denies its claim to sovereign immunity. The decision emerges from a lawsuit filed by the family of Quinn Schansman, an 18-year-old American who perished in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan ruled against Sberbank, accusing the Russian lender of channeling funds through the U.S. banking system to the Donetsk People's Republic. The DPR, backed by Russia, is blamed for the missile attack on the airliner, killing all 298 passengers on board.

Sberbank, expressing strong disagreement with the ruling, is preparing to defend itself further. Meanwhile, Russia continues to deny any involvement in the incident despite Ukraine's designation of the DPR as a terrorist entity and U.S. sanctions against the group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

AI brain drain: The silent crisis undermining scientific progress

100% vulnerable? The shocking security gaps in DeepSeek's AI model

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025