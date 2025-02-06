Bond Yields Surge Amidst Tariff Woes and Central Bank Decisions

Euro area government bond yields climbed on Thursday as investors evaluated the consequences of potential U.S. tariffs on European Central Bank policy. Simultaneously, the Bank of England reduced rates as anticipated. On Wednesday, borrowing costs in the Eurozone reached multi-week lows over concerns that potential U.S. tariffs might deflate the European economy and lead the ECB to further ease its monetary policies.

Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield increased by one basis point to 2.37% on Thursday, having hit its lowest since early January just the day prior. Market attention has shifted towards economic indicators after the U.S. paused tariff announcements against Canada and Mexico. Upcoming U.S. employment data might shed light on future Federal Reserve actions.

Despite the Bank of England's quarter-point rate cut, some policy members argued for more aggressive measures to combat economic slowdown. However, the BoE cautioned against hasty decisions due to expected inflation surges and global economic unpredictability. This economic backdrop has seen the European bond yields respond accordingly.

