Strengthening India-Japan Ties: Assam's Leap into Semiconductor and Bio-Ethanol Ventures

In a significant diplomatic visit, Japan's Ambassador to India, Keiichi Ono, toured the Tata semiconductor assembly and test site in Jagiroad, Assam. This visit underscores the anticipation of integrating Japanese technology and expertise into the region's burgeoning semiconductor industry.

Additionally, the ambassador's visit extended to a bamboo harvesting site, an initiative that Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) supports. This move aims to enhance energy supply and improve local farmers' livelihoods by utilizing local resources. The collaboration underscores a commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized strengthening India-Japan business ties at the forthcoming 'Advantage Assam' investment summit. Recently, Sarma also interacted with Japanese business leaders, discussing potential collaborations, including setting up a Japanese Industrial Park in Assam.

