Left Menu

Strengthening India-Japan Ties: Assam's Leap into Semiconductor and Bio-Ethanol Ventures

Japan's Ambassador to India, Keiichi Ono, visited Assam to explore collaboration in semiconductor technology and bio-ethanol. The initiative aims to boost local farmer livelihoods and energy supply, supported by Japan Bank for International Cooperation. Assam targets promoting business ties at the upcoming 'Advantage Assam' summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 06-02-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 22:44 IST
Strengthening India-Japan Ties: Assam's Leap into Semiconductor and Bio-Ethanol Ventures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic visit, Japan's Ambassador to India, Keiichi Ono, toured the Tata semiconductor assembly and test site in Jagiroad, Assam. This visit underscores the anticipation of integrating Japanese technology and expertise into the region's burgeoning semiconductor industry.

Additionally, the ambassador's visit extended to a bamboo harvesting site, an initiative that Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) supports. This move aims to enhance energy supply and improve local farmers' livelihoods by utilizing local resources. The collaboration underscores a commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized strengthening India-Japan business ties at the forthcoming 'Advantage Assam' investment summit. Recently, Sarma also interacted with Japanese business leaders, discussing potential collaborations, including setting up a Japanese Industrial Park in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025