Amazon and DGFT Boost Indian E-commerce Exports

In a strategic move to bolster e-commerce exports from India, Amazon has announced an extended partnership with the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

The alliance, originally formed through an MoU in November 2023, focuses on empowering Indian Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) with skills and resources crucial for thriving in international markets. This initiative will feature specialized training across 47 districts, integrate Amazon's Export Navigator with DGFT's Trade Connect portal, and create export communities as local support networks.

The collaborative efforts are aimed at guiding MSMEs in expanding their product selection and scaling up export operations, aligning with governmental objectives to foster export growth and support local commerce. So far, over 3,000 MSMEs have benefited, aligning with India's export targets of USD 200-300 billion by 2030, according to Santosh Sarangi, Director General of DGFT.

(With inputs from agencies.)