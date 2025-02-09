Tragedy Strikes Alaska: Deadly Plane Crash Claims Lives

A tragic plane crash in western Alaska has claimed the lives of 10 people, marking one of the deadliest aviation incidents in the state in a quarter of a century. The small commuter plane went down on unstable sea ice near Nome, killing all nine passengers and the pilot.

Authorities have raced against time to recover the bodies and wreckage ahead of expected high winds and snow. The Bering Air plane vanished during its flight from Unalakleet to Nome, with the wreckage discovered only after extensive search efforts, including assistance from local and federal agencies.

Among the deceased were Rhone Baumgartner and Kameron Hartvigson, who were on a mission to serve the community in Unalakleet. The incident has left the small community of Nome in mourning, with residents and officials expressing grief over the heartbreaking loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)