Karnataka Set for Record Investment at Global Investors Meet 2025

Karnataka is poised to attract investment commitments worth Rs 10 lakh crore during its upcoming Global Investors Meet 2025, according to M B Patil, the state's Minister of Large and Medium Scale Industries. The biennial event, set for February 11-14 in Bengaluru, aims to establish Karnataka as a leading global investment hub.

Under the theme 'Re-Imagining Growth,' the summit will address key challenges such as geopolitical tensions, post-COVID-19 recovery, and advancements in artificial intelligence and clean mobility. The event will focus on sectors like electric vehicles and green hydrogen, emphasizing the shift from fossil fuels.

The summit will feature participation from 19 countries, with high-profile business sessions and an awards ceremony recognizing industry contributions. Karnataka's strong presence in IT, biotechnology, and aerospace will be highlighted, as the state unveils an industrial policy offering flexible incentives to entice global investors.

