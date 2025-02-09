Left Menu

Karnataka Set for Record Investment at Global Investors Meet 2025

Karnataka is set to secure investment commitments of Rs 10 lakh crore at its Global Investors Meet 2025. The event aims to showcase the state's industrial potential and position Karnataka as a global investment hub. The summit will focus on tech-driven, green, and resilient growth across various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-02-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 16:09 IST
Karnataka Set for Record Investment at Global Investors Meet 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Karnataka is poised to attract investment commitments worth Rs 10 lakh crore during its upcoming Global Investors Meet 2025, according to M B Patil, the state's Minister of Large and Medium Scale Industries. The biennial event, set for February 11-14 in Bengaluru, aims to establish Karnataka as a leading global investment hub.

Under the theme 'Re-Imagining Growth,' the summit will address key challenges such as geopolitical tensions, post-COVID-19 recovery, and advancements in artificial intelligence and clean mobility. The event will focus on sectors like electric vehicles and green hydrogen, emphasizing the shift from fossil fuels.

The summit will feature participation from 19 countries, with high-profile business sessions and an awards ceremony recognizing industry contributions. Karnataka's strong presence in IT, biotechnology, and aerospace will be highlighted, as the state unveils an industrial policy offering flexible incentives to entice global investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

