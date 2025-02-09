Left Menu

Advantage Assam: Showcasing Opportunities at Singapore Roadshow

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma embarks on a two-day trip to Singapore to attract investors for the 'Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit.' The initiative aims to establish Assam as a hub for advanced industries, focusing on semiconductors, deep technology, and manufacturing.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is set for a pivotal two-day visit to Singapore, commencing Monday, as part of a strategic effort to promote an upcoming investors' meet in Assam.

The visit aims to showcase the northeastern state as a burgeoning hub for innovation and advanced industries, with a particular focus on semiconductors, deep technology, infrastructure, and manufacturing. Sarma confirmed these priorities in a recent post on platform X.

The agenda includes a roadshow and one-on-one meetings with industry leaders, seeking strategic collaborations and investment opportunities. These efforts align with the upcoming 'Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit' set for February 25 in Guwahati, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the inauguration. Sarma and his cabinet are actively engaging potential investors globally to participate in this promising summit.

