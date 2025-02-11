Budget Session Priorities: Congress Leaders Miss Invest Karnataka Inauguration

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former party leader Rahul Gandhi are skipping the Invest Karnataka Summit inauguration in Bengaluru due to parliamentary commitments. The leaders are involved in the Budget session debates, prompting their decision.

Kharge conveyed his inability to attend via a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah while extending wishes for the event's success. Gandhi echoed similar sentiments acknowledging their absence in light of responsibilities in Parliament.

The summit aims to attract significant global investments in Karnataka, focusing on the theme 'Reimagining Growth.' It is anticipated to garner proposals worth Rs 10 lakh crore and will feature top industrialists and international investors.

