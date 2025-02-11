Suez Canal's New Extension Boosts Capacity

Egypt's Suez Canal has officially launched a new 10 km (6.2 mile) extension, according to a statement by Canal Authority Chairman Osama Rabie on Tuesday.

The expansion is expected to significantly increase the canal's daily capacity, allowing for an additional six to eight vessels to traverse the crucial maritime route.

This development underscores Egypt's commitment to bolstering its critical infrastructure and enhancing the canal's strategic importance in global trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)