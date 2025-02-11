Left Menu

Suez Canal's New Extension Boosts Capacity

The Suez Canal's 10 km extension is now operational, enhancing its capacity to accommodate an additional six to eight vessels daily, according to the Canal Authority's Chairman, Osama Rabie.

Updated: 11-02-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 18:27 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Egypt's Suez Canal has officially launched a new 10 km (6.2 mile) extension, according to a statement by Canal Authority Chairman Osama Rabie on Tuesday.

The expansion is expected to significantly increase the canal's daily capacity, allowing for an additional six to eight vessels to traverse the crucial maritime route.

This development underscores Egypt's commitment to bolstering its critical infrastructure and enhancing the canal's strategic importance in global trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

