Left Menu

Predicting Oil Sector Calm as Global Geopolitical Tensions Ease by 2025

Vandana Hari of Vanda Insights forecasts a more stable oil market in 2025. Reduction in geopolitical strains and strategic energy trade discussions between India and the US are highlighted as key contributors. Expectations signal steady crude oil prices as increased supply meets demand in a calmer international context.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-02-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 22:38 IST
Predicting Oil Sector Calm as Global Geopolitical Tensions Ease by 2025
Vandana Hari, Founder and CEO of Vanda Insights (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vandana Hari, founder and CEO of Vanda Insights, anticipates a more tranquil year for the oil sector by 2025, aligning with Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri's assertion that 'the Trump presidency is good news for oil.' Speaking at India Energy Week 2025, Hari provided insights into the geopolitical factors she believes will contribute to this stability.

Pointing to the Gaza and Ukraine wars as primary causes of past volatility in crude prices, Hari expressed hope for a cooling of these tensions. She speculates that the Trump presidency might help broker peace deals, particularly a potential agreement with Ukraine's President Zelensky.

Should peace in Ukraine materialize, Hari predicts a reduction in geopolitical risk, likely leading to adjusted crude oil prices. Despite OPEC restraints, she forecasts increased oil supply compared to demand growth. India, heavily reliant on imports, might see crude prices averaging USD 70-75 per barrel in 2025, below current rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025