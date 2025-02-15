G Square Realtors Expands Footprint in Tamil Nadu with New Coimbatore Projects

G Square Realtors Pvt Ltd has made significant strides in expanding its portfolio in the Tamil Nadu real estate market with the launch of several new projects in Coimbatore. The initiative marks the provider's entry into the apartment and villa categories, aiming to cater to a diverse client base.

According to a company statement issued on Saturday, the new project launches have already generated sales worth Rs 110 crore, contributing to a total project valuation of Rs 170 crore. This achievement signifies a milestone for the city-headquartered company, further cementing its authority in the regional property sector.

The recent projects include G Square 'Bliss', 'Woodland', 'Emerald Enclave', and 'Urbanise', all located in Coimbatore and its vicinity. Company Managing Director Bala Ramajeyam expressed gratitude for the positive reception and emphasized the company's dedication to delivering premium developments with high investment potential. G Square Realtors has so far completed 127 projects and served over 15,000 customers.

