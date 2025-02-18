High-Speed Audi Accident in Delhi Raises Safety Concerns

A high-speed collision involving a red Audi and a scooter in South Delhi's Jorbagh has left two severely injured, highlighting urban road safety issues. The accident occurred late Monday night near the Jorbagh Post Office.

The injured—20-year-old Tushar and his teenage nephew, 14-year-old Naitik, both residents of Lodhi Colony—were returning home when the accident happened. Tushar is critical, while Naitik sustained leg injuries and is stable at AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Police have detained the Audi's driver, a student, and are probing the incident under rash driving charges. The car, owned by the father of the student, was reportedly speeding, leading to the crash. Investigations are ongoing with CCTV footage analysis and alcohol testing.

(With inputs from agencies.)