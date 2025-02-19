Highway Collision Leaves Several Injured
A private school pickup van collided with a dumper truck on Saha-Shahzadpur Highway, injuring seven people, including five teachers. The accident occurred near Kadasan village, Ambala City. All injured were taken to the Cantonment Civil Hospital. The dumper driver fled but was later apprehended. An investigation is ongoing.
Seven individuals, including five educators, were injured following a collision between a school pickup van and a dumper truck on the Saha-Shahzadpur Highway, police reported Wednesday.
The incident took place near Kadasan village in Ambala City when the truck struck the van, causing it to lose control and overturn, according to officials.
Police stated that bystanders helped transport the victims—a child, five female educators, and the driver—to the Cantonment Civil Hospital. Though the truck driver initially fled the scene, authorities later detained him. Investigations are currently in progress.
