Strengthening India-Bhutan Ties: Key Discussions at Advantage Assam 2.0
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Bhutan's Agriculture Minister Younten Phuntsho to discuss enhanced cooperation in agriculture, trade, tourism, education, and power. The meeting coincided with the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit where Phuntsho emphasized Bhutan's economic goals and India's crucial role in their development.
Updated: 27-02-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 17:48 IST
Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, met Bhutan's Agriculture and Livestock Minister, Younten Phuntsho, to discuss enhancing collaboration in various sectors, including agriculture and tourism.
The discussions took place during the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure summit, where emphasis was placed on cooperation between Assam and Bhutan.
Phuntsho highlighted Bhutan's initiatives to bolster its economy and retain youth, while acknowledging India's and Assam's significant roles in these developmental efforts.
