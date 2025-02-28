Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Lives Lost Before Wedding Celebrations

In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district, two individuals were killed and two others injured in a head-on motorcycle collision. Among the deceased were Shiva and Arbaz Ali. Shiva was en route to his cousin's wedding, while Arbaz was returning from a fair. The accident is deeply mourned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etah | Updated: 28-02-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 16:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two individuals lost their lives, and two others were seriously injured when their motorcycles collided head-on in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district early Friday morning, police reported.

The accident took place around 3 am on the Jalesar-Firozabad road near Brijpur Barhela village. Shiva, an 18-year-old from Dharampur village in Sakrauli, was returning home after picking up his cousin, Rahul, for a family wedding scheduled for Saturday.

Concurrently, 22-year-old Arbaz Ali from Masroolgani in Firozabad district was heading back home with his friend, Faizan, after attending an Urs fair at Jalesar. The collision was so severe that both Shiva and Arbaz died on the spot, while Rahul and Faizan sustained serious injuries and were hospitalized. The incident cast a shadow over Shiva's family wedding preparations, turning celebration into mourning. Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

