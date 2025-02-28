Tragic Collision: Lives Lost Before Wedding Celebrations

Two individuals lost their lives, and two others were seriously injured when their motorcycles collided head-on in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district early Friday morning, police reported.

The accident took place around 3 am on the Jalesar-Firozabad road near Brijpur Barhela village. Shiva, an 18-year-old from Dharampur village in Sakrauli, was returning home after picking up his cousin, Rahul, for a family wedding scheduled for Saturday.

Concurrently, 22-year-old Arbaz Ali from Masroolgani in Firozabad district was heading back home with his friend, Faizan, after attending an Urs fair at Jalesar. The collision was so severe that both Shiva and Arbaz died on the spot, while Rahul and Faizan sustained serious injuries and were hospitalized. The incident cast a shadow over Shiva's family wedding preparations, turning celebration into mourning. Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)