Jharkhand Sets Ambitious Financial Path with Rs 1.45 Lakh Crore Budget

The Jharkhand government unveiled an ambitious Rs 1.45 lakh crore budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year in the state assembly on Monday, marking its first budget following an electoral victory.

Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore emphasized that the budget aims to serve all societal sections, including the poor, farmers, tribals, and women.

Previously, the administration had allocated Rs 1.28 lakh crore for the 2024-25 financial year, highlighting a continued focus on inclusive economic growth.

