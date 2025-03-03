Left Menu

Punjab's OTS Schemes Offer Relief to Industrialists

The Punjab Cabinet has approved one-time settlement schemes to waive certain interests for industrial plots, benefitting 1,145 industrialists. The schemes aim to resolve disputes over land costs and outstanding payments, offering financial relief to boost businesses and create jobs across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-03-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 20:40 IST
Punjab's OTS Schemes Offer Relief to Industrialists
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has introduced two one-time settlement (OTS) schemes aimed at providing relief to industrialists with pending dues. These initiatives, approved on Monday, will waive compounding and penal interests for thousands of industrial plot holders in focal points across Punjab.

A spokesperson explained that the schemes are designed to help industrialists clear long-standing disputes regarding enhanced land costs and delayed payments. By enabling 1,145 industrialists to settle their dues, the OTS schemes aim to spur economic growth and job creation.

Industries Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond shared that the OTS schemes will run until December 31, 2025, and apply to plot holders with original allotments issued on or before January 1, 2020. The financial relief measures are expected to stabilize businesses, prevent closures, and promote reinvestment into Punjab's industrial sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025