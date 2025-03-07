Left Menu

IndiGo Soars Higher: New Direct Flights Connect Tiruchirappalli to Jaffna

IndiGo will launch direct flights between Tiruchirappalli and Jaffna on March 30, 2025, enhancing travel options for business and leisure travelers. This move aims to boost economic growth and cultural exchanges, connecting significant cultural and educational hubs in South India and Northern Sri Lanka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 18:44 IST
IndiGo Soars Higher: New Direct Flights Connect Tiruchirappalli to Jaffna
An IndiGo aircraft (ANI File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

IndiGo Airlines is set to enhance regional connectivity with the launch of a direct flight service between Tiruchirappalli and Jaffna starting March 30, 2025, as confirmed by the airline on Thursday. This new route comes in response to a growing demand for travel options between South India and Sri Lanka.

The airline will offer daily flights, aiming to facilitate smooth travel for customers while fostering economic growth and cultural exchange between the regions. 'We are delighted to extend our reach in Sri Lanka through this exclusive route,' said Vinay Malhotra, Indigo's Head of Global Sales.

Building upon the success of IndiGo's Chennai-Jaffna service, the new connection from Trichy—known for its rich heritage and industrial growth—will further strengthen the airline's network. With over 60 weekly flights to Sri Lanka, IndiGo is committed to accessibility, affordability, and its trademark punctuality.

Tiruchirappalli serves as a key gateway to South India, known for iconic landmarks, a prominent educational scene, and its industrial sector. Jaffna, steeped in history and Tamil heritage, offers visitors cultural richness with sites like Jaffna Fort and Nallur Kandaswamy Kovil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025