IndiGo Soars Higher: New Direct Flights Connect Tiruchirappalli to Jaffna
IndiGo will launch direct flights between Tiruchirappalli and Jaffna on March 30, 2025, enhancing travel options for business and leisure travelers. This move aims to boost economic growth and cultural exchanges, connecting significant cultural and educational hubs in South India and Northern Sri Lanka.
IndiGo Airlines is set to enhance regional connectivity with the launch of a direct flight service between Tiruchirappalli and Jaffna starting March 30, 2025, as confirmed by the airline on Thursday. This new route comes in response to a growing demand for travel options between South India and Sri Lanka.
The airline will offer daily flights, aiming to facilitate smooth travel for customers while fostering economic growth and cultural exchange between the regions. 'We are delighted to extend our reach in Sri Lanka through this exclusive route,' said Vinay Malhotra, Indigo's Head of Global Sales.
Building upon the success of IndiGo's Chennai-Jaffna service, the new connection from Trichy—known for its rich heritage and industrial growth—will further strengthen the airline's network. With over 60 weekly flights to Sri Lanka, IndiGo is committed to accessibility, affordability, and its trademark punctuality.
Tiruchirappalli serves as a key gateway to South India, known for iconic landmarks, a prominent educational scene, and its industrial sector. Jaffna, steeped in history and Tamil heritage, offers visitors cultural richness with sites like Jaffna Fort and Nallur Kandaswamy Kovil.
