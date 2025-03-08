Healthians Named No. 1 Diagnostics Lab by Times Health Survey
Healthians has been honored as the top diagnostics lab in Delhi NCR and Mumbai by the Times Health Survey, marking a decade of impactful service. The company's commitment to quality, innovation, and customer-centric healthcare has set it apart in the industry, promising continued excellence and accessibility.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark achievement for the healthcare industry, Healthians has been recognized as the No. 1 diagnostics lab in Delhi NCR and Mumbai according to the Times Health Survey. Deepak Sahni, Founder of Healthians, expressed gratitude for this acknowledgment, highlighting the company's decade-long dedication to democratizing healthcare through innovation and a customer-focused approach.
Healthians' rapid growth and commitment to excellence are exemplified by its CAP accreditation, a testament to the lab's adherence to the highest quality standards. Boasting the industry's largest fleet of phlebotomists, Healthians provides unparalleled convenience by delivering diagnostic services to customers' homes. Initiatives like Smart Reports and Live Reports enhance the customer experience, setting new standards for accuracy.
Healthians continues to prioritize quality and accuracy through the introduction of pre-barcoded and sealed kits. Deepak Sahni emphasizes the importance of their resilient team, loyal customers, and trusted partners in achieving these milestones. Looking to the future, Healthians remains steadfast in its mission to revolutionize healthcare with customer-centric, technology-driven services, reaffirming its commitment to fostering a healthier India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
