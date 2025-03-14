Wall Street Woes: Tariff Tensions and Market Mayhem
Wall Street continued its downturn amid inflation concerns and fears of a recession sparked by a U.S. tariff war with major trading partners. The Nasdaq confirmed its correction status, and investors remain pessimistic. Tariff tensions with the EU further unsettle the market, despite some positive economic indicators.
Wall Street's slide persisted on Thursday with inflation worries compounded by potential recession fears from the U.S.'s intensifying tariff war with key trading partners. This broad sell-off deeply impacted major U.S. stock indices, with technology shares notably dragging the Nasdaq down the most.
The Nasdaq, which is heavily weighted in technology, was down 1.8%, while the S&P 500 teetered on confirming a correction by nearly dropping 10% from its February high. The Dow Jones Transportation index, a significant economic health gauge, now lies over 19% down, approaching bear market territory.
In conjunction with domestic fiscal challenges and lukewarm investor confidence, President Trump's tariff skirmishes—exacerbated by a European Union counter-punch—compound concerns. Nonetheless, cooling inflation data and strong labor market indicators offer a semblance of economic stability amidst this turbulence.
(With inputs from agencies.)