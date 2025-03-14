FAA Imposes Permanent Helicopter Restrictions at Washington's Reagan National
The FAA has imposed permanent restrictions on non-essential helicopter operations around Washington's Reagan National Airport. This decision comes after the NTSB's safety recommendations following a fatal mid-air collision. The FAA will prohibit helicopter use of certain runways and limit visual separation for specific helicopter operations.
The Federal Aviation Administration has announced permanent restrictions on non-essential helicopter operations around Washington's Reagan National Airport.
This move follows urgent safety recommendations from the National Transportation Safety Board after a tragic mid-air collision on January 29 that resulted in 67 fatalities.
The FAA's new rules come in response to the NTSB's findings, including the high risk of helicopter-plane collisions and the alarming number of near-miss incidents. The FAA is also assessing helicopter traffic near other major airports across the U.S.
