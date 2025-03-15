Left Menu

India's Defence Sector: Poised for International Success Amid Global Shifts

India's defence sector is set for significant growth with defence exports projected to hit Rs 203 billion by FY25. European manufacturing constraints and US budget cuts open opportunities for Indian defence manufacturers. On the home front, government plans for large-scale orders promise to drive domestic growth.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
India's defence sector stands on the brink of remarkable growth, according to a recent report by Nuvama. The report forecasts defence exports to elevate to Rs 203 billion by FY25, striving to meet a government target of Rs 500 billion by FY29.

With European defence orders anticipated to commence by the first half of FY26, Indian companies are strategically placed to capture a wave of new opportunities. Europe's constrained manufacturing capabilities and workforce shortages are paving the way for Indian defence firms to expand in the global market.

The report states that Europe's limited manufacturing capacity and workforce in the aerospace and missile sectors are propelling partnerships with Indian manufacturers. Simultaneously, on the domestic front, India is preparing for a $1.5 trillion defence order push by March 2025, a move expected to spark a substantial rise in defence stocks.

Amid global trends, the US decision to cut military aid to Ukraine reveals Europe's increased pressure to boost defence autonomy. Historically, the US covered a significant portion of NATO's defence budget, and with proposed budget cuts, European nations now face the necessity of enhancing their own capabilities.

In FY2023-24, India's defence exports soared to a record Rs 21,083 crore, marking a 32.5% increase from the previous year. This upwards trajectory illustrates a 31-fold increase over the past decade, with contributions split between the private sector and DPSUs. As global demand surges and India intensifies its domestic initiatives, the defence sector is primed for substantial growth according to the report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

