Call for Gig Workers' Rights: Recognition and Reform Demanded
Congress MP Hibi Eden urges the Indian government to recognize gig workers as employees under labor laws, ensuring social security benefits like PF and health insurance. Highlighting issues during the Lok Sabha session, he points out the deprivation of social security, fair wages, and legal protection for gig workers.
In a significant plea for labor reform, Congress MP Hibi Eden has urged the Indian government to officially recognize gig workers as employees, extending to them the protections afforded under existing labor laws.
Speaking during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Eden highlighted the plight of gig workers employed by digital platforms like Swiggy, Zomato, Uber, Ola, Amazon, and Flipkart, who he claims are denied basic social security benefits, equitable wages, and legal protections.
Currently classified as independent contractors, Eden argued that these gig workers lack fundamental rights such as minimum wages and accidental insurance, which exposes them to financial instability. He called for the establishment of a gig worker social security fund, ensuring provident fund and health insurance for them.
(With inputs from agencies.)
