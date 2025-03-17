Minister Vaishnaw Defends Railways Recruitment amidst Opposition's Misinformation Claims

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw addressed allegations from the Opposition regarding supposed misinformation about recruitment within the Railways. He stated that 5 lakh individuals were recruited in the past decade, with current efforts aimed at hiring an additional 1 lakh, asserting the transparency of the process.

During a session in the Rajya Sabha, Vaishnaw emphasized the critical nature of moving beyond politics for essential departments like Railways and defense. He reported that 40% of the 12 lakh Railway employees have been hired in the last ten years and urged for cooperation to ensure progress.

Vaishnaw highlighted extensive safety plans and technological improvements, such as the introduction of Kavach protection technology. Moreover, he celebrated the increase in Railway exports, including metro coaches and locomotives to several countries, thus underscoring India's growing influence in global rail transportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)