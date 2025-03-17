Minister Vaishnaw Defends Railways Recruitment amidst Opposition's Misinformation Claims
Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw defended the Railways' recruitment practices, citing significant hires over the past decade. Amidst claims of misinformation spread by the Opposition, the Minister detailed recent employment statistics, safety measures, technological advancements, and ongoing export achievements, emphasizing transparency and urging bipartisan cooperation.
- Country:
- India
Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw addressed allegations from the Opposition regarding supposed misinformation about recruitment within the Railways. He stated that 5 lakh individuals were recruited in the past decade, with current efforts aimed at hiring an additional 1 lakh, asserting the transparency of the process.
During a session in the Rajya Sabha, Vaishnaw emphasized the critical nature of moving beyond politics for essential departments like Railways and defense. He reported that 40% of the 12 lakh Railway employees have been hired in the last ten years and urged for cooperation to ensure progress.
Vaishnaw highlighted extensive safety plans and technological improvements, such as the introduction of Kavach protection technology. Moreover, he celebrated the increase in Railway exports, including metro coaches and locomotives to several countries, thus underscoring India's growing influence in global rail transportation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Race to the Moon: Firefly's Triumph, Asteroid Safety, and SpaceX's Green Light
Supreme Court Upholds Equal Employment Opportunities for Visually Impaired in Judicial Services
Viral Video Sparks Debate on Women's Safety and Workplace Conduct in Assam
Airlines Demand Safety Overhaul After Fatal Collision
Opposition Sparks Debate Over Delhi's Women Payout and Infrastructure Issues