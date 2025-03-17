Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Unveils Ambitious Budget Focusing on Eco-Tourism and Green Energy
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presented a Rs 58,514 crore budget focusing on eco-tourism, rural development, and green energy for 2025-26. With financial challenges due to reduced grants, the government aims to promote tourism and natural farming, combat drug abuse, and improve wages and pension payments.
- Country:
- India
With a strong emphasis on tourism, rural development, and green energy, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu unveiled the annual budget of Rs 58,514 crore for 2025-26 on Monday.
Presenting his third budget, Sukhu acknowledged significant financial hurdles ahead, citing a cut in revenue deficit grants and the cessation of GST compensation impacting the state's economy.
Key initiatives include promoting religious and eco-tourism, developing tea estates as tourist sites, and expanding eco-tourism destinations to generate Rs 200 crore in revenue over five years. A Special Task Force will combat drug abuse, and 500 electric buses will be added to public transport next fiscal year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China Gears Up for Counteraction Against U.S. Tariffs: Agriculture in the Crosshairs
China Targets U.S. Agriculture in Trade War Escalation
China Targets American Agriculture Amid New Tariff Battle
Tensions Rise as China Targets U.S. Agriculture Amid Trade War
South Africa's GDP Grew by 0.6% Growth in Q4 2024, Driven by Agriculture and Finance Sectors