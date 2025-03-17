Left Menu

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Unveils Ambitious Budget Focusing on Eco-Tourism and Green Energy

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presented a Rs 58,514 crore budget focusing on eco-tourism, rural development, and green energy for 2025-26. With financial challenges due to reduced grants, the government aims to promote tourism and natural farming, combat drug abuse, and improve wages and pension payments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 17-03-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 18:12 IST
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Unveils Ambitious Budget Focusing on Eco-Tourism and Green Energy
Budget
  • Country:
  • India

With a strong emphasis on tourism, rural development, and green energy, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu unveiled the annual budget of Rs 58,514 crore for 2025-26 on Monday.

Presenting his third budget, Sukhu acknowledged significant financial hurdles ahead, citing a cut in revenue deficit grants and the cessation of GST compensation impacting the state's economy.

Key initiatives include promoting religious and eco-tourism, developing tea estates as tourist sites, and expanding eco-tourism destinations to generate Rs 200 crore in revenue over five years. A Special Task Force will combat drug abuse, and 500 electric buses will be added to public transport next fiscal year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025