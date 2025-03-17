Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Unveils Ambitious Budget Focusing on Eco-Tourism and Green Energy

With a strong emphasis on tourism, rural development, and green energy, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu unveiled the annual budget of Rs 58,514 crore for 2025-26 on Monday.

Presenting his third budget, Sukhu acknowledged significant financial hurdles ahead, citing a cut in revenue deficit grants and the cessation of GST compensation impacting the state's economy.

Key initiatives include promoting religious and eco-tourism, developing tea estates as tourist sites, and expanding eco-tourism destinations to generate Rs 200 crore in revenue over five years. A Special Task Force will combat drug abuse, and 500 electric buses will be added to public transport next fiscal year.

(With inputs from agencies.)