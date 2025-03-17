Nandan Nilekani Advocates AI and Economic Reforms for India's Growth Surge

At the recent Raisina Dialogue, Nandan Nilekani, Co-Founder and Chairman of Infosys, stressed the importance of artificial intelligence for driving India's growth. He emphasized the need to apply technology on a massive scale, making AI tools accessible for use in education, health, and linguistic applications.

India's premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics, organized by the Observer Research Foundation and the Ministry of External Affairs, the Raisina Dialogue calls for leaders from various sectors to explore solutions to contemporary global challenges in New Delhi.

Nilekani further recommended that Indian firms utilize their data through the account aggregator scheme to enhance access to credit. He highlighted the significance of making land assets tradable via tokenization, advocating for deregulation, simplicity in compliance, and infrastructure developments to boost economic growth beyond the current key cities.

