Left Menu

Nandan Nilekani Advocates AI and Economic Reforms for India's Growth Surge

Nandan Nilekani, Co-Founder of Infosys, emphasizes the power of AI and economic reforms for India's ambitious growth target. Suggesting AI-driven education, health, and language initiatives, he advocates for leveraging technology at scale. Nilekani urges for economic reforms, formalization, and deregulation to catalyze further economic expansion in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 21:44 IST
Nandan Nilekani Advocates AI and Economic Reforms for India's Growth Surge
Nandan Nilekani, Co-Founder and Chairman of IT services major Infosys (Image: X/@raisinadialogue). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the recent Raisina Dialogue, Nandan Nilekani, Co-Founder and Chairman of Infosys, stressed the importance of artificial intelligence for driving India's growth. He emphasized the need to apply technology on a massive scale, making AI tools accessible for use in education, health, and linguistic applications.

India's premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics, organized by the Observer Research Foundation and the Ministry of External Affairs, the Raisina Dialogue calls for leaders from various sectors to explore solutions to contemporary global challenges in New Delhi.

Nilekani further recommended that Indian firms utilize their data through the account aggregator scheme to enhance access to credit. He highlighted the significance of making land assets tradable via tokenization, advocating for deregulation, simplicity in compliance, and infrastructure developments to boost economic growth beyond the current key cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025