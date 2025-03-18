Left Menu

European Markets Steady Amid Uncertainty in Global Sentiments

European markets remain stable as German lawmakers prepare to vote on significant government spending. Uncertainty lingers from a call between Trump and Putin regarding Ukraine. Gold reaches a record price above $3,000 an ounce amidst safe-haven flows, while economic tensions from trade policies affect U.S. markets and resonate globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 14:31 IST
European Markets Steady Amid Uncertainty in Global Sentiments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European markets displayed remarkable resilience on Tuesday ahead of a crucial vote by German lawmakers on a significant governmental spending overhaul. Meanwhile, uncertainty over a call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin concerning Ukraine's situation bolstered gold to an all-time high of $3,000 an ounce.

This month has highlighted a stark contrast in the performance of U.S. stocks compared to their European and Chinese counterparts. European markets have witnessed considerable interest from investors, shifting away from Wall Street's towering valuations, propelled partly by President Trump's unpredictable trade policies and federal employment cutbacks.

Notably, Europe's STOXX 600 index rose by 0.5% on Tuesday, marking an 8% increase this year, contrasting sharply with the 4% drop observed in the S&P 500. This marks the largest outperformance of European stocks against the U.S. index in a decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025