BMRCL Backs Down on Controversial Recruitment Policy

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) retracted its decision to hire 50 train operators on contract without requiring knowledge of Kannada. The policy faced backlash for disadvantaging locals. The withdrawal followed protests from local groups and officials, emphasizing the need for fair representation of Kannadigas in the recruitment process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-03-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 15:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has reversed its decision to hire 50 train operators on a contractual basis without mandating knowledge of the Kannada language. This move followed significant backlash from local communities and officials, who argued that the policy was unfairly biased against Kannadigas.

Initially, the March 12 notification required a Diploma in Engineering and three years of metro rail experience but allowed non-Kannadiga candidates a year to learn Kannada, sparking widespread criticism. Suryanarayana Murthy, the Vice-President of BMRCL Employees' Union, highlighted that the relaxed language and experience requirements would disadvantage local candidates who understand the work culture better.

The decision to halt the recruitment came after protests led by Purushothama Bilimale, Chairman of the Kannada Development Authority, and other pro-Kannada groups. In a public statement, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar emphasized that the government is committed to ensuring justice and fair representation for Kannadigas in state jobs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

