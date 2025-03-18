Left Menu

BMRCL Retracts Controversial Recruitment Order Amid Protests

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) withdrew its recruitment order for 50 train operators, which allowed non-Kannada speakers a year to learn the language. The decision faced heavy criticism from local groups and led to BMRCL's retraction. The controversy highlighted issues of language preference and local employment rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-03-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 15:27 IST
The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has retracted its recruitment order for contracting 50 train operators following intense backlash over the exclusion of mandatory Kannada language skills.

Initially, the BMRCL had opened applications from March 12, outlining criteria including an engineering diploma and three years of metro experience, but allowed non-Kannadigas a grace period to learn the language. This decision drew criticism from pro-Kannada groups and stakeholders for not favoring local candidates.

As objections mounted, particularly from BMRCL Employees' Union and Kannada proponents, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar stepped in. Highlighting concerns over fair representation and favoring local employment, the recruitment order was officially withdrawn.

(With inputs from agencies.)

