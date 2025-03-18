Left Menu

India and New Zealand Accelerate Towards Historic Free Trade Agreement

India and New Zealand are making strides towards finalizing a historic Free Trade Agreement within 60 days. Leaders from both nations, including Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, express high ambitions to strengthen economic ties, aiming for a comprehensive partnership.

India and New Zealand Accelerate Towards Historic Free Trade Agreement
Commerce minister Piyush Goyal and his New Zealand counterpart Todd McClay (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move poised to redefine bilateral trade relations, India and New Zealand have embarked on an ambitious endeavor to finalize a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) within the unprecedented timeframe of 60 days. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal announced this ambitious target at the 'India-New Zealand Economic Forum' held by FICCI.

Piyush Goyal emphasized the importance of mutual respect and cooperation, highlighting the absence of rigid timelines in trade negotiations. He expressed optimism in enhancing opportunities for youth and expanding economic ties, bolstered by the ambitions of leaders such as Prime Ministers Luxon and Modi.

New Zealand Minister Todd McClay echoed similar sentiments, stating that negotiators from both countries will soon convene to ensure a mutually beneficial agreement. The FTA is expected to cover a broad spectrum of interests, cementing a strong economic partnership between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

