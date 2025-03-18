India's Digital Future: Convergence India & Smart Cities Expo 2025 Set to Dazzle

The 32nd Convergence India and 10th Smart Cities India Expo 2025, scheduled for March 19-21 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, aims to spotlight India's burgeoning digital sector. Organised by ITPO and EIG, and supported by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the expo will host over 1,000 exhibitors from 28 countries. This prestigious event will provide a platform to unveil advancements in telecom, Satcom, 6G, AI, big data, IoT, and more.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the expo, which aligns with the Government's 'Digital India', 'Make in India', and 'Smart Cities Mission'. The theme 'Imagining an AI-Driven Future Today' underscores India's commitment to embracing cutting-edge technology. Esteemed speakers, including Sergey Cheremin, Minister of the Government of Moscow, and executives from Nokia, Capgemini, and Meta, will share insights throughout the event's 45 conference sessions.

The expo also features the Startup Hub, showcasing innovations from 300 startups. This segment will include mentoring opportunities and interaction with industry leaders. Additionally, the Indoor Drone Show and an Interactive AI Zone promise an immersive experience for attendees, cementing India's role as a global digital leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)