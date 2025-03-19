Left Menu

Jharkhand Tackles Rising Road Accidents with New Safety Measures

Jharkhand's government is implementing numerous safety initiatives to address the troubling rise in road accidents, which totaled 19,551 over the past four years. Speeding is the main cause, while other factors include drunken driving. Efforts include providing breath analyzers and integrating road safety in education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 19-03-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 13:36 IST
Jharkhand Tackles Rising Road Accidents with New Safety Measures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand has witnessed 19,551 road accidents over the past four years, as Transport Minister Deepak Birua disclosed in the Assembly. The state government, aiming to curb the alarming trend, is rolling out various safety measures.

In response to a query from Congress MLA Pradip Yadav, Birua detailed that 12,213 accidents were due to speeding between 2021 and 2023, whereas drunken driving accounted for 337 incidents during the same timeframe. He emphasized the government's initiatives, including the provision of 303 breath analyzers, with plans for more.

Yadav expressed concern over the state's accident statistics, highlighting 82,200 fatalities in Jharkhand alone from 2000 to 2025. Minister Birua assured that efforts are underway to integrate road safety education into school curriculums, and BJP legislator Naveen Jaiswal suggested identifying black spots to further reduce accidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025