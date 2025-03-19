Jharkhand Tackles Rising Road Accidents with New Safety Measures

Jharkhand has witnessed 19,551 road accidents over the past four years, as Transport Minister Deepak Birua disclosed in the Assembly. The state government, aiming to curb the alarming trend, is rolling out various safety measures.

In response to a query from Congress MLA Pradip Yadav, Birua detailed that 12,213 accidents were due to speeding between 2021 and 2023, whereas drunken driving accounted for 337 incidents during the same timeframe. He emphasized the government's initiatives, including the provision of 303 breath analyzers, with plans for more.

Yadav expressed concern over the state's accident statistics, highlighting 82,200 fatalities in Jharkhand alone from 2000 to 2025. Minister Birua assured that efforts are underway to integrate road safety education into school curriculums, and BJP legislator Naveen Jaiswal suggested identifying black spots to further reduce accidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)