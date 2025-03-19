Left Menu

India's Glitter Fades: 23.49% Plunge in Gems & Jewellery Exports

India's gems and jewellery exports saw a substantial decline of 23.49% in February due to decreased demand from major markets like the US and China. Ongoing geopolitical tensions and adjustments in diamond prices play a significant role in this reduction, according to the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-03-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 16:02 IST
India's Glitter Fades: 23.49% Plunge in Gems & Jewellery Exports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's gems and jewellery exports fell sharply by 23.49% in February to USD 2,422.9 million, equivalent to Rs 21,085.03 crore, as a result of reduced demand from key markets such as the US and China, the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) revealed on Wednesday.

Overall exports during the same month last year were markedly higher at USD 3,166.66 million, according to GJEPC data. Between April 2024 to February 2025, exports further dipped by 13.43% to USD 25,732.72 million, highlighting consistent challenges.

Kirit Bhansali, the newly appointed GJEPC Chairman, attributed the decline to persistent demand decreases in the US and China, geopolitical tensions, and a 10-15% correction in rough diamond prices. Cut and polished diamonds, gold, and polished lab-grown diamonds also saw notable declines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025