Violent Unrest Disrupts Himachal Pradesh Bus Routes Amid Rising Tensions

Tensions between Himachal Pradesh and Punjab have escalated, leading to the suspension of transport services on select routes. Violent attacks on buses carrying Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale posters prompted police cases. The unrest followed a dispute over fees with tourists, sparking outrage among activist groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 19-03-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 19:02 IST
Transport services in Himachal Pradesh have faced significant disruption as buses on multiple routes to Hoshiyarpur were suspended. This decision comes after several Himachal Pradesh Transport Corporation (HRTC) vehicles came under attack, with locals reportedly involved in these incidents. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri apprised the Assembly of the developments on Wednesday.

The tensions escalated following the appearance of posters featuring Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale on several buses, leading to at least two violent attacks. Authorities filed police reports after a Chandigarh-Hamirpur bus's windows were smashed, and another bus was stoned in separate incidents in Punjab.

The discord stems from a row between Punjabi tourists and Himachal Pradesh authorities in Kullu, linked to administration fees. The situation has drawn responses from key political figures, with both state administrations engaged in dialogue to ensure safety and prevent further unrest.

