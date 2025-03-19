Left Menu

ULIP Empowers Logistics Sector with 100 Crore API Transactions

The Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP), initiated by the commerce and industry ministry, has achieved 100 crore API transactions since launching in September 2022. The digital platform enhances logistics by providing real-time data and has significantly benefited companies like Prism Johnson, Asian Paints, and Tata Steel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 19:40 IST
ULIP Empowers Logistics Sector with 100 Crore API Transactions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP), a critical digital tool under the national logistics policy, has reached a milestone of 100 crore API transactions, the commerce and industry ministry announced on Wednesday.

Launched on September 17, 2022, ULIP serves as a digital gateway enabling industry players to access logistics-related data from various government platforms through API integration. This capability allows for real-time cargo tracking and streamlining of regulatory compliance, providing significant benefits across multiple industries.

Companies such as Prism Johnson, Asian Paints, and Tata Steel have utilized ULIP to enhance transporter verification, automate processes, and improve supply chains, pointing to its substantial impact on the manufacturing sector. With over 1,300 registered companies, ULIP is pivotal in driving efficiency and innovation within India's logistics sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025