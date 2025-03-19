ULIP Empowers Logistics Sector with 100 Crore API Transactions
The Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP), initiated by the commerce and industry ministry, has achieved 100 crore API transactions since launching in September 2022. The digital platform enhances logistics by providing real-time data and has significantly benefited companies like Prism Johnson, Asian Paints, and Tata Steel.
The Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP), a critical digital tool under the national logistics policy, has reached a milestone of 100 crore API transactions, the commerce and industry ministry announced on Wednesday.
Launched on September 17, 2022, ULIP serves as a digital gateway enabling industry players to access logistics-related data from various government platforms through API integration. This capability allows for real-time cargo tracking and streamlining of regulatory compliance, providing significant benefits across multiple industries.
Companies such as Prism Johnson, Asian Paints, and Tata Steel have utilized ULIP to enhance transporter verification, automate processes, and improve supply chains, pointing to its substantial impact on the manufacturing sector. With over 1,300 registered companies, ULIP is pivotal in driving efficiency and innovation within India's logistics sector.
