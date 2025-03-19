India's Bold Moves: Highways, Fertilizer Plants, and Digital Economy Boost

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has greenlit the construction of a six-lane national highway linking JNPA Port and Chowk in Maharashtra. This decision is expected to strengthen India's maritime industry's blue economy and stimulate growth around Mumbai and Pune.

In an effort to boost the rural economy, the Cabinet also approved a new brownfield Ammonia-Urea complex in Namrup, Assam. This initiative aims to ensure the availability of fertilizer and enhance Assam's exporting capabilities.

The Cabinet further endorsed an incentive scheme worth Rs 1,500 crore to promote BHIM-UPI transactions under Rs 2,000. This move is intended to accelerate India's digital economy by encouraging small-value online transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)