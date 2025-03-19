Left Menu

India's Bold Moves: Highways, Fertilizer Plants, and Digital Economy Boost

The Union Cabinet has approved the construction of a six-lane highway connecting JNPA Port with Chowk in Maharashtra to boost the blue economy. A new Ammonia-Urea complex in Assam will energize the rural economy. An incentive scheme aims to promote low-value BHIM-UPI transactions, enhancing digital growth.

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has greenlit the construction of a six-lane national highway linking JNPA Port and Chowk in Maharashtra. This decision is expected to strengthen India's maritime industry's blue economy and stimulate growth around Mumbai and Pune.

In an effort to boost the rural economy, the Cabinet also approved a new brownfield Ammonia-Urea complex in Namrup, Assam. This initiative aims to ensure the availability of fertilizer and enhance Assam's exporting capabilities.

The Cabinet further endorsed an incentive scheme worth Rs 1,500 crore to promote BHIM-UPI transactions under Rs 2,000. This move is intended to accelerate India's digital economy by encouraging small-value online transactions.

