Ashok Leyland Launches State-of-the-Art Bus Manufacturing Facility in Andhra Pradesh

Hinduja Group's flagship company, Ashok Leyland, has inaugurated a cutting-edge manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh, marking a significant advancement in their production capabilities. Situated 40 kilometers from Vijayawada, the new plant will focus on building both diesel and electric buses.

Inaugurated by Andhra Pradesh's Minister for Information Technology, Electronics and Communications, Nara Lokesh, the event was attended by a host of dignitaries including Hinduja Group Chairman Ashok P Hinduja. Lokesh praised the facility, emphasizing its role in Andhra Pradesh's industrial growth and employment generation.

The facility, which boasts an annual production capacity of 4,800 buses, features a modern learning center and an advanced training center. Ashok Leyland is committed to driving economic growth and maintaining its standing as a leading bus brand both domestically and globally, according to the company's officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)