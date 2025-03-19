Ashok Leyland Launches State-of-the-Art Bus Manufacturing Facility in Andhra Pradesh
Ashok Leyland has launched a new manufacturing facility near Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, to produce diesel and electric buses. The facility aims to bolster local employment and skill development, with an annual production capacity of 4,800 buses. The inauguration marks a significant step in Ashok Leyland's growth in the region.
- Country:
- India
Hinduja Group's flagship company, Ashok Leyland, has inaugurated a cutting-edge manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh, marking a significant advancement in their production capabilities. Situated 40 kilometers from Vijayawada, the new plant will focus on building both diesel and electric buses.
Inaugurated by Andhra Pradesh's Minister for Information Technology, Electronics and Communications, Nara Lokesh, the event was attended by a host of dignitaries including Hinduja Group Chairman Ashok P Hinduja. Lokesh praised the facility, emphasizing its role in Andhra Pradesh's industrial growth and employment generation.
The facility, which boasts an annual production capacity of 4,800 buses, features a modern learning center and an advanced training center. Ashok Leyland is committed to driving economic growth and maintaining its standing as a leading bus brand both domestically and globally, according to the company's officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Empowering Futures: Presidential Visit Highlights Transformative Skill Development Efforts
Tourism Boom in Jammu and Kashmir: A Source of Employment
Uttar Pradesh Unveils Landmark Employment and Education Reforms
UK's Employment Rights Bill: A Leap Forward in Workers' Rights
UK Employment Rights Bill: A New Era for Worker Contracts