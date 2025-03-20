Left Menu

Fatal Flight: Alaska's Overweight Commuter Plane Crash Raises Critical Questions

The crash of a commuter plane on sea ice in Alaska, killing all 10 on board, was found to be overweight for icy conditions, as per a preliminary NTSB report. The crash is one of the deadliest in Alaska this century and occurred amidst forecasted icing conditions.

Updated: 20-03-2025 02:53 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 02:53 IST
  • United States

A tragic crash involving a commuter plane on Alaska's sea ice has brought to light crucial concerns regarding flight safety under adverse weather conditions.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) revealed in a preliminary report that the aircraft was over its weight limit for flights into icy conditions, a crucial factor under investigation.

The incident marks one of the deadliest aviation accidents in Alaska in recent years, with weather conditions and flight protocols under intense scrutiny as the investigation continues.

