Fatal Flight: Alaska's Overweight Commuter Plane Crash Raises Critical Questions

A tragic crash involving a commuter plane on Alaska's sea ice has brought to light crucial concerns regarding flight safety under adverse weather conditions.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) revealed in a preliminary report that the aircraft was over its weight limit for flights into icy conditions, a crucial factor under investigation.

The incident marks one of the deadliest aviation accidents in Alaska in recent years, with weather conditions and flight protocols under intense scrutiny as the investigation continues.

