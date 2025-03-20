Tragic Collision in Rajasthan Claims Two Lives
Two people were killed and three injured after a collision set vehicles ablaze in Rajasthan's Barmer district. The accident occurred near Agoria village. Victims included a 20-year-old from Gujarat. Injured have been hospitalized as police investigate the incident.
A tragic road accident in Rajasthan's Barmer district resulted in two fatalities and three injuries after vehicles caught fire following a collision, according to local police reports.
The accident took place near Agoria village, where two vehicles collided and subsequently ignited. A young man identified as Aditya, aged 20, from Gujarat, died in the incident. Efforts are underway to identify the second victim.
Preliminary investigations reveal that the deceased youths were visiting Jaisalmer. Two of the injured have been transferred to Barmer District Hospital for critical care. The police are continuing their inquiries as the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination.
