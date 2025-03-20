Left Menu

SBI Mutual Fund Sells Stake in NHIT, L&T and Vidyaniti LLP Step In

SBI Mutual Fund divested a 4.7% stake in National Highways Infra Trust (NHIT) for Rs 815 crore. The transaction saw Larsen & Toubro and Vidyaniti LLP acquiring a significant portion of the units. Meanwhile, NHIT received Competition Commission of India’s approval for acquiring concession rights to several road projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 20:00 IST
SBI Mutual Fund Sells Stake in NHIT, L&T and Vidyaniti LLP Step In
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

SBI Mutual Fund has divested a 4.7 percent stake in National Highways Infra Trust (NHIT), raising Rs 815 crore through an open market transaction. The move brings down SBI's holding in NHIT to 4.69 percent from the previous 9.34 percent.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Vidyaniti LLP have acquired 5.99 crore units of NHIT in a transaction worth approximately Rs 799 crore. L&T secured a 1.71 percent stake, while Vidyaniti LLP acquired a 2.85 percent holding, picking up units at Rs 133.50 per unit.

In another significant development, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved NHIT Southern Projects' proposal to acquire concession rights for over 11 road projects from NHAI. This gives NHIT operational control under a Toll-Operate-Transfer (TOT) model for 20 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025