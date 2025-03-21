The Cybertruck Conundrum: A Recall and Public Backlash
US safety regulators have recalled over 46,000 Tesla Cybertrucks due to safety concerns. The recall, the eighth since 2023, addresses a panel detachment risk. Videos of panel removal have gone viral. Meanwhile, Tesla faces backlash, including vandalisms, amid declining sales and rising competition.
The Cybertruck, a futuristic Tesla vehicle, has encountered yet another setback. US safety regulators have issued a recall for over 46,000 units, marking the eighth such recall since deliveries began in late 2023. The recall, prompted by reports of an exterior panel detachment while on the road, presents a safety hazard for other drivers.
Shared videos depicting individuals effortlessly removing panels from Cybertrucks have gained traction online, enhancing public scrutiny. Tesla confirmed that panels would be replaced at no cost, with customer notifications expected by May 2025. The recall spans all 2024 and 2025 models, signifying ongoing challenges for the beleaguered automaker.
Beyond product troubles, Tesla faces hostility, reflected in vandalism incidents targeting showrooms, vehicles, and charging stations. These incidents, alongside increasing competition from Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers, have contributed to a 42% drop in Tesla's stock in 2025. Despite these adversities, the company remains under critical public and market lenses.
