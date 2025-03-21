Police Nab Culprits for Attacks on Himachal Buses

Two individuals responsible for vandalizing a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus window in Mohali, Punjab, have been apprehended, officials announced on Friday. The suspects ambushed the Chandigarh-Hamirpur route, using sticks and rods to break the bus windows, leaving passengers alarmed but unharmed.

The attackers, identified as Gagandeep Singh from Muktsar Sahib and Hardeep Singh from Ropar, had obscured their car number plates. Subsequent communication between Shimla police headquarters and Punjab's Special Director General of Police facilitated their arrest. Passengers are urged to report any dubious activities promptly for their protection.

Further, on Monday, another similar incident occurred in Sirhind, with a bus attacked over a fee dispute, highlighting a trend of growing attacks on HRTC buses. Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has engaged with Punjab's Chief Minister, receiving assurances of action against such offenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)