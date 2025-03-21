Police Nab Culprits for Attacks on Himachal Buses
Two men who vandalized a Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus in Punjab have been arrested. The incident was followed by discussions between Shimla and Punjab police authorities, leading to an FIR and subsequent arrests. Passengers have been urged to report suspicious activities for their safety.
- Country:
- India
Two individuals responsible for vandalizing a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus window in Mohali, Punjab, have been apprehended, officials announced on Friday. The suspects ambushed the Chandigarh-Hamirpur route, using sticks and rods to break the bus windows, leaving passengers alarmed but unharmed.
The attackers, identified as Gagandeep Singh from Muktsar Sahib and Hardeep Singh from Ropar, had obscured their car number plates. Subsequent communication between Shimla police headquarters and Punjab's Special Director General of Police facilitated their arrest. Passengers are urged to report any dubious activities promptly for their protection.
Further, on Monday, another similar incident occurred in Sirhind, with a bus attacked over a fee dispute, highlighting a trend of growing attacks on HRTC buses. Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has engaged with Punjab's Chief Minister, receiving assurances of action against such offenders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- HRTC
- bus
- attack
- Punjab
- arrest
- safety
- Shimla
- FIR
- Gagandeep Singh
- Hardeep Singh
ALSO READ
"Zero tolerance for crime," UP DGP praises successful op that led to arrest of BKI terrorist
Final Stage of SH58 Safety Improvements Gets Green Light
Two fraudsters arrested for duping man of Rs 40 lakh in Delhi’s RK Puram
UP man who reported 5-year-old daughter 'missing' arrested for allegedly killing her
ED arrests Gurugram man for extorting money by impersonating as its officer