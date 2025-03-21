Left Menu

Police Nab Culprits for Attacks on Himachal Buses

Two men who vandalized a Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus in Punjab have been arrested. The incident was followed by discussions between Shimla and Punjab police authorities, leading to an FIR and subsequent arrests. Passengers have been urged to report suspicious activities for their safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 21-03-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 16:11 IST
Police Nab Culprits for Attacks on Himachal Buses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two individuals responsible for vandalizing a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus window in Mohali, Punjab, have been apprehended, officials announced on Friday. The suspects ambushed the Chandigarh-Hamirpur route, using sticks and rods to break the bus windows, leaving passengers alarmed but unharmed.

The attackers, identified as Gagandeep Singh from Muktsar Sahib and Hardeep Singh from Ropar, had obscured their car number plates. Subsequent communication between Shimla police headquarters and Punjab's Special Director General of Police facilitated their arrest. Passengers are urged to report any dubious activities promptly for their protection.

Further, on Monday, another similar incident occurred in Sirhind, with a bus attacked over a fee dispute, highlighting a trend of growing attacks on HRTC buses. Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has engaged with Punjab's Chief Minister, receiving assurances of action against such offenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025