Left Menu

South Korea and China Pledge to Strengthen Economic and Cultural Ties

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and Chinese counterpart Wang Yi agreed to deepen economic ties and revive cultural exchanges during a meeting in Tokyo. The countries, Seoul's largest trading partner being China, plan to accelerate free trade negotiations and boost tourism through visa exemptions, while also addressing geopolitical issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 16:58 IST
South Korea and China Pledge to Strengthen Economic and Cultural Ties

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi have vowed to enhance economic cooperation and cultural exchanges, following a significant meeting in Tokyo. Their discussion covered the acceleration of free trade negotiations and strategies to boost tourism, as both nations prepare for further collaboration ahead of the APEC summit in November.

The meeting between Cho and Wang took place prior to a scheduled trilateral talk with Japan. As part of an effort to strengthen bilateral relations, South Korea is lifting visa requirements for Chinese visitors, while China has reciprocated by offering visa-free entry to South Koreans. This mutual arrangement aims to invigorate tourism and create new opportunities for collaboration.

In light of increasing geopolitical instability, Cho also appealed to Wang for China's constructive role in addressing North Korean challenges. The two ministers discussed maintaining maritime interests amid China's activities off South Korea's west coast, reflecting a mutual commitment to ongoing dialogue on regional security issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025