South Korea and China Pledge to Strengthen Economic and Cultural Ties
South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and Chinese counterpart Wang Yi agreed to deepen economic ties and revive cultural exchanges during a meeting in Tokyo. The countries, Seoul's largest trading partner being China, plan to accelerate free trade negotiations and boost tourism through visa exemptions, while also addressing geopolitical issues.
South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi have vowed to enhance economic cooperation and cultural exchanges, following a significant meeting in Tokyo. Their discussion covered the acceleration of free trade negotiations and strategies to boost tourism, as both nations prepare for further collaboration ahead of the APEC summit in November.
The meeting between Cho and Wang took place prior to a scheduled trilateral talk with Japan. As part of an effort to strengthen bilateral relations, South Korea is lifting visa requirements for Chinese visitors, while China has reciprocated by offering visa-free entry to South Koreans. This mutual arrangement aims to invigorate tourism and create new opportunities for collaboration.
In light of increasing geopolitical instability, Cho also appealed to Wang for China's constructive role in addressing North Korean challenges. The two ministers discussed maintaining maritime interests amid China's activities off South Korea's west coast, reflecting a mutual commitment to ongoing dialogue on regional security issues.
